The Eagles and Packers delivered a rock fight on Monday night, a 10-7 Philadelphia win that featured a first half with more quarterback fumbles than points and the first 0-0 MNF halftime since 2009. It looked like a playoff preview on paper, but it played like a defensive clinic with two offenses stuck in neutral.

Sheil Kapadia put numbers to the slog afterwards, noting on X that by offensive success rate, this was the Eagles’ worst regular season performance of the Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts era, a sixth-percentile night, with only the post-2023 playoff loss to the Buccaneers grading worse. The final score flattered no one, though it did move Philadelphia to 10-7 over Green Bay, where it mattered most.

Context matters here. The defenses from Vic Fangio and Jeff Hafley dictated the terms, forcing long down and distance, squeezing throwing windows, and turning red zone trips into headaches. Philadelphia finally broke serve after halftime with a Jake Elliott field goal, and the Eagles’ front handled late situational football just enough to close it out.

The quality of the win, however, will not quiet the performance questions. Success rate captures down-to-down efficiency rather than one or two splash plays, and Monday’s tape was a long reel of stalled drives and missed connections.

If you are looking for a silver lining, it is that Philadelphia won while grading as one of its least efficient Sirianni-era offenses, the kind of survival that still counts in mid-November.

Then came the late-game flashpoint. On fourth down from the Packers’ 35, Sirianni kept the offense out there and dialed up a deep shot to A.J. Brown rather than punting and trusting his defense.

The pass fell incomplete and invited criticism, but local insider Eliot Shorr-Parks defended the aggression, arguing that trying to end the game there was sound process, that Hurts and his top targets have hit that concept repeatedly, and that a better throw likely seals it.

Critics counter the risk-reward math and field position, pointing out that a well-placed punt could have buried Green Bay and that the miss nearly opened the door for overtime.

Philadelphia will take the win and the wake-up call. If the offense cleans up the routine snaps that sink the success rate, nights like this stop turning dramatic.