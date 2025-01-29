After watching the Philadelphia Eagles pummel the Washington Commanders 55-23 in an absolute NFC Championship beatdown, reporters across the ideological spectrum were excited to check in with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and company to get their comments on returning to the Super Bowl.

What these reporters didn't expect to get was an incredible comment from Hurts about the NFC Championship gameplan that some viewed as a direct shot at Nick Sirianni, with QB1 asserting he was happy to finally remove the “straitjacket” and get to throw the ball 28 times in the big win.

Needless to say, fans, pundits, and reporters alike had plenty to say on the comment, from trashing Hurts' play to questions if the two sides have fallen out and beyond, but what does the most important party involved, Sirianni, have to say on the subject? Well, On Tuesday, folks finally got their answer and it's very interesting indeed.

“Yeah, I think he was having fun after the game. We've been winning a couple different ways this year. I think he was just having fun after the game. I know this, and he's said this plenty of times: He doesn't care how we win. I don't care how we win, as long as we win. We do everything we can do to be able to win. As we've talked [about] a lot, there have been different circumstances of how games have gone and where we've been at late in games. But we found a way to win and rattle off 15 out of 16,” Sirianni told reporters.

“I thought he was having fun with that after the game. Just loved how he went out and executed and prepared for this game. I always admire that. You guys have asked me about that. I always admire the heck out of how hard he works, regardless of the situation. Same guy every day. His mentality, his work ethic. We had to win a different way this game, and we did. We showed that we can win in multiple ways. I think that shows the type of team we have and the type of selflessness we have on our team, starting with [QB] Jalen [Hurts].”

Alright, so Sirianni is cool with Hurts' comments because he was simply “having fun” after the win? Is that true? Does Sirianni actually feel that way? Or did he use his time between media sessions to get the “correct” spin on the comments from Eagles PR to make sure he didn't further inflame the situation with a similarly provocative comment?

One thing Sirianni said is correct: if the Eagles are winning, it doesn't really matter how they do it, be they run the ball 50 times or throw it 50 times. Riding high on a three-game playoff winning streak, it makes sense that the collective excitement could drown out any questionable quotes, even from key players. But if the Eagles lose in the Super Bowl in a brutal fashion, something tells me these comments will rear their ugly heads under a far less flattering light in February.