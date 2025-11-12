Recently, the Philadelphia Eagles picked up a big road win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football to push their record to 7-2 on the 2025 NFL season as it passes its midway point. It wasn't always pretty, but Philadelphia ultimately did enough to hang on for a 10-7 win in Lambeau Field.

One strange moment occurred late in the game when the Eagles decided to go for it on 4th and 6 with just seconds remaining and the ball near midfield. The play ended up being an incomplete pass, and the Eagles ultimately ended up giving the Packers great field position, which they used to get into field goal range, albeit for a missed attempt.

On Tuesday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had a stern response about that play, and whether or not quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver AJ Brown ultimately made the decision to run the play, instead of Sirianni.

“I knew exactly what the play was that we were calling, and that was run, in that moment,” said Sirianni, per Mike Garofolo on X, formerly Twitter.

Perhaps no team in NFL history has faced as much scrutiny as this Eagles squad despite having a 7-2 record and sitting atop the NFC leaderboard. Philadelphia has put its depth of talent on full display this year, including on Monday, with a dominant defensive performance against a Packers squad that has flashed an electric offense at times this year.

Still, Eagles fans would likely enjoy seeing their team avoid the locker room rifts and other controversies that have plagued them throughout this year moving forward.

In any case, the Eagles will next take the field on Sunday evening at home against the Detroit Lions in what could be another potential playoff preview.