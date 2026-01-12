Nick Sirianni left Kyle Shanahan with a message after the Philadelphia Eagles' season-ending 23-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday night.

The Eagles ended their 2025 campaign in disappointing fashion. They were coming off an excellent victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, earning their second title in franchise history. However, they failed to maintain the elite form from that season, regressing as they exit the NFC Wild Card following the loss to San Francisco at home.

Both teams exchanged handshakes and hugs after the game. The same was the case for Sirianni and Shanahan as the former shared a brief but clear message to the latter, per reporter James Palmer.

“Go win it all,” Sirianni said to Shanahan.

How Nick Sirianni, Eagles performed against 49ers

Nick Sirianni and the Eagles will have a lot of self-reflecting to do after seeing their 2025 campaign crash down in flames with the early playoff exit. It's always difficult for a defending champion to retain the throne, but Philadelphia made it harder with how the team underperformed with its star talents.

Both teams exchanged blows as Philadelphia hoped that its homefield advantage would have had a major impact on San Francisco. However, it wasn't enough as the 49ers made clutch plays on both sides of the ball to hold on to the win and send the Eagles home.

Jalen Hurts tried to lead the Eagles with a game-winning score on the final drive but to no avail. He completed 20 passes out of 35 attempts for 168 yards and a touchdown.

Saquon Barkley had an active night on the ground, racking up 26 carries for 106 yards while making three catches for 25 yards. DeVonta Smith led the receiving attack with eight receptions for 70 yards, Dallas Goedert had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown as well as a one-yard rushing score. Meanwhile, AJ Brown caught three passes for 25 yards.

The Eagles will look to retool in the 2026 offseason with the upcoming draft and free agency. Knowing the elite talent they have on the roster, the desire to return to the mountaintop they claimed the year prior will be their highest priority throughout the summer.