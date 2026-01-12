The Vince Lombardi Trophy will have a new home after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-19, at Lincoln Financial Field in the wild-card round on Sunday.

The Eagles failed to defend their title, as they were badly outplayed in the fourth quarter, 13-3.

Wide receiver AJ Brown did not speak to the media after the defeat, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

#Eagles WR AJ Brown did not speak to the media after today's loss to the 49ers. https://t.co/EAIs14HZIm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

Brown committed a critical drop with only 2:25 left in the fourth quarter, with the Eagles down by four points. He also had a spat with coach Nick Sirianni on the bench in the first half.

He finished with three receptions for 25 yards. He dropped three passes in the contest.

The 28-year-old Brown grew frustrated earlier in the campaign for not getting enough touches. It has become a familiar storyline for the outspoken star. Sirianni addressed the issue at one point, stressing that Brown's overall impact should not be measured by numbers.

Article Continues Below

The three-time All-Pro tallied 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

The Eagles' offense sputtered against the 49ers. Jalen Hurts threw for only 168 yards and one touchdown. He struggled to find his targets, as San Francisco's defense never relented in pressuring.

DeVonta Smith had eight receptions for 70 yards, while Saquon Barkley had 26 carries for 106 yards.

It was a bitter exit for the Eagles, who were aiming to become only the ninth team in league history to win the Super Bowl in back-to-back years.

While the altercation between Sirianni and Brown was probably just a product of their competitive fire, it could also be a significant touchpoint as the team ponders the future.