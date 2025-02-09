The Philadelphia Eagles are just hours away from playing in their second Super Bowl in three seasons. Nick Sirianni is in his fourth season as the Eagles head coach, so he has reached the Super Bowl in half of his seasons leading the way. However, Sirianni's name still isn't brought up in most conversations about the best coaches in the NFL.

Sirianni's tracker record speaks for itself, and even coaches around the league know that he is a very good football coach. Before the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay defended Sirianni on television, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“I think he's the most disrespected coach in the league,” McVay said of Sirianni, per Meirov.

McVay is one of the names that comes up in some of those conversations around the best coaches in the league. He has coached the Rams to two Super Bowls himself and won one of them all while being regarded as one of the best play callers and offensive minds in the NFL.

Sirianni is probably somewhat unfairly left out of some of those discussions because he is not a play caller on either side of the ball. A lot of the offensive play callers such as McVay, Matt LaFleur and Kyle Shanahan are often regarded as some of the best coaches in the league, but the more CEO-type coaches don't get put in those discussions as often.

However, there's no question that Sirianni's formula is working for the Eagles and he has become an elite coach. After a terrible season last year, the Eagles replaced both of their coordinators and still found a strong rhythm this season that has allowed them to make this run. The team loves him, they respond to him and he has them playing their best football at the right time.

If Sirianni is able to finish the job with the Eagles in the Super Bowl and bring home a championship, he would certainly thrust himself into the pool of truly elite coaches in the NFL. No matter what questions you have about him due to the talent on the Eagles' roster and the elite coordinators around him, there is no question that Sirianni has made the most of his situation with this team.