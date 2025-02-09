The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday night. There are a couple of injury storylines to keep tabs on for the Eagles, with one player's status worth monitoring being veteran defensive end Brandon Graham. Here's everything we know about Brandon Graham's injury and his playing status vs. the Chiefs.

Brandon Graham injury status vs. Chiefs

Graham tore his triceps in late November, and he declared after the game that his season was likely over. However, he worked on recovering from the injury over the past couple of months in hopes that he could return in the postseason. With Philly in the Super Bowl, Graham's return suddenly became a possibility.

On Saturday night, Graham's hopes of playing in the Super Bowl, which could be the final game of his prestigious career, came true, as the Eagles activated him from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play. Graham said entering the season that this would be his final year in the NFL, and he could end up capping his career off with his second career championship.

Graham previously played hero for the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, when he strip-sacked Tom Brady to effectively close out Philadelphia's win over the New England Patriots. His role with the team has decreased as he's gotten older, as he's used primarily in obvious passing situations nowadays. On the year, Graham racked up 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks over 11 games of action.

With his experience in the big moments and penchant for making big plays, though, Graham's return could end up making a huge difference for Philly in their quest to avenge their loss in Super Bowl LVII to these same Chiefs. So when it comes to the question of if Brandon Graham is playing tonight vs. the Chiefs, the answer is yes.