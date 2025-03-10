In a day full of blockbuster trades between teams, the Philadelphia Eagles got involved, sending backup quarterback to the Cleveland Browns for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a late-round pick, per Adam Schefter on X.

“Trade: Eagles are trading QB Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns for a 2025 fifth-round pick and QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, per sources,” Schefter wrote.

After getting drafted with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett didn't pan out in the Steel City, joining the Eagles in 2024.

However, with the Browns' quarterback situation uncertain heading into 2025, they swapped backups with the Eagles, sending their third-stringer for an opportunity to shore up the QB room.

This is a developing story. 