The Cleveland Browns need to find a new quarterback during the 2025 NFL offseason. The Deshaun Watson trade has been a disaster and the Browns need a new plan for the future. Cleveland's new savior may come from the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Dan Graziano shared in a recent article that there is ‘overwhelming belief' that the Browns will draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“The overwhelming belief of the people I spoke to this week is that the Browns plan to stay put at No. 2 in the draft and take one of the top quarterbacks,” Graziano said per ESPN. “Their preference between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders is unclear, but if one goes at No. 1, I believe they'd be OK with taking the other.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson still has two years left on his contract with $46 million fully guaranteed for each of the next two seasons. Watson has had work done on his Achilles twice over the past six months. He is currently expected to miss some time during the 2025 season, potentially the whole regular season.

The possibility of Shedeur Sanders becoming a Cleveland Brown is as strong as it has ever been.

That said, the Browns will use the entire pre-draft process to determine if they'd prefer Sanders or Ward with the second overall pick.

Browns also looking to add veteran QB during NFL free agency

The Browns will not be content to simply add a rookie quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland also wants to add a reliable veteran quarterback in free agency. This is a smart approach that should give the Browns the ability to sit their rookie QB early in the season if he is not ready. It also guarantees he has an established starter showing him the ropes in the NFL.

In the same ESPN article, Jeremy Fowler noted a few quarterbacks who the Browns may be interested in this spring.

“People I've talked to expect Daniel Jones to be on their radar, along with Kirk Cousins if he becomes available,” Fowler said via ESPN. Fowler also shared that not everyone in the NFL believes the Falcons will actually cut Cousins because of the dead money they would take on. If that is true, Cousins would not be an option for Cleveland.

Fowler also named veteran quarterback Carson Wentz as another name to watch in connection with the Browns.

It will be fascinating to see what Cleveland's quarterback room looks like heading into the 2025 NFL season.