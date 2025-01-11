The Cleveland Browns exited the 2024 offseason grappling with uncertainty after a challenging season pushed the franchise to a pivotal moment. With a devoted fan base eager for a return to competitiveness, the need for stability at quarterback has become the team’s top priority. Deshaun Watson’s injury setback has intensified the urgency. That makes this offseason’s decision crucial to shaping Cleveland’s future. They dohave several potential solutions on the table. Now, the Browns must identify the quarterback who can restore the team’s path to relevance.

Watson's Injury

The Browns were dealt a major blow when starting quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon. Take note that recovery from an Achilles tear generally requires 9-12 months. Watson initially sustained the non-contact injury in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals and was carted off the field. This setback ended his season, marking the second straight year his campaign was prematurely cut short. The Browns struggled in his absence. They finished 3-14 for the 2024 season and ranked last in the NFL in offensive production (253.9 yards per game).

In January, Watson’s rehab hit another hurdle. It was determined he needed additional surgery, which took place on January 9. With his 2025 season now in doubt, speculation has arisen about his future in the league. As Watson’s recovery timeline remains uncertain, the Browns must urgently address their quarterback situation. They need to secure a reliable starter for the 2025 season.

Here we'll look at the four best Cleveland Browns QB options this offseason after Deshaun Watson injury setback.

How Things Stand

The Browns’ quarterback room currently includes veteran Jameis Winston, second-year Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR), and young prospect Bailey Zappe. Sure, Zappe might stay as a developmental option. However, Winston and DTR could soon be on their way out. This leaves Cleveland without a clear starting quarterback for 2025.

The team could use its No. 2 overall pick or the first selection in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft to find a solution. On the flip side, acquiring an experienced veteran may offer more immediate stability.

Draft a QB?

The Tennessee Titans hold the top pick in this year’s draft and are reportedly enamored with University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Assuming no trades alter the draft order, it’s likely the Titans will select Ward first overall.

The next top quarterback prospect is Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Opinions vary widely on Sanders’ draft position. Some project him as a Top-5 pick and others place him in the late first or even early second round. Sanders lacks in arm strength and athleticism compared to Ward. That said, he makes up for with toughness and resilience. He’s shown an ability to stand firm under pressure and make critical plays. However, consistency in timing — partly hindered by Colorado’s inconsistent offensive line — remains an area for growth. This would be another big bet for the Browns.

Super Sam?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold could headline this offseason’s free-agent market. That's unless the Vikings franchise tag him or extend his contract. Of course, Minnesota’s playoff performance may heavily influence their decision.

Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-3 season, but his return isn’t guaranteed. If he becomes available, the Browns should seriously consider pursuing him. At just 27 years old, Darnold offers size, arm strength, and mobility. These are the physical tools needed to thrive in the NFL. Yes, he comes with some risk due to past inconsistencies. Having said that, Cleveland’s coaching staff could design a scheme that minimizes his weaknesses and maximizes his strengths. As a bridge quarterback, Darnold provides the Browns with a chance to compete immediately while keeping long-term options open.

Veteran Stabilizer?

As an alternative, Kirk Cousins could be a good veteran option. He offers a ton of experience and leadership, though questions remain after a shaky 2024 season. Recovering from an Achilles injury, Cousins was benched after a 7-7 start and threw 18 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. If released by Atlanta, he could sign for a reduced salary. Sure, his decision-making and turnover issues are concerns. However, Cousins’ track record and 159 career starts make him a potential short-term stabilizer for Cleveland.

Trade for…

Though unlikely, the Browns could explore trade options. We expect Geno Smith as the most appealing target on the trading block. Smith’s future with the Seattle Seahawks is uncertain, and his mobility and playmaking ability would fit well in the Browns’ offense. A proven leader, Smith offers a cost-effective solution without compromising long-term flexibility. Again, this is assuming Seattle is open to a deal.

A Defining Decision Awaits

The Browns’ quarterback dilemma reflects the franchise’s broader struggles with consistency and success. Whether pursuing a promising rookie like Shedeur Sanders, a proven veteran like Sam Darnold or Kirk Cousins, or a trade for Geno Smith, Cleveland’s decision will shape their future. With Deshaun Watson’s status in doubt, the Browns must act decisively to give their fans renewed hope and a chance at a brighter tomorrow.