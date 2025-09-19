Once again, the “Tush Push” in the NFL has gotten everyone into a tizzy. Especially that is the case with the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans.

Last Sunday, it worked wonders for the Eagles in their 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Nevertheless, the NFL argued that at least one play should have been ruled as a false start. Understandably, the Chiefs were outraged over other perceived missed calls.

However, famed sports broadcaster Joe Buck chimed in on Good Morning America on Friday and, in return, will make Eagles fans happy, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Essentially, Buck made the case that the play worked in the Eagles' advantage and the opposing defenses need to do a better job.

“Figure out a way to stop it. Or figure out a way to do it. … Nobody can stop it, so too bad” he said.

Joe Buck on the #Eagles Tush Push: “Figure out a way to stop it. Or figure out a way to do it. … Nobody can stop it, so too bad.” pic.twitter.com/LmUF9txOzm https://t.co/K00ICNR6al — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2025

It turns out, the origins of the “Tush Push” go back to 2005. Prior to that, the idea of pushing the ball carrier from behind was outlawed, but in 2005 it was permitted because there was an ambiguity in how to correct it.

Since then, fierce arguments have been made for and against this strategy. Eagles legend Jason Kelce is one of the strongest proponents of the “Tush Push”.

Essentially saying that it is hard to duplicate and is an effective way at gaining short yards.

Opponents will contend that it is more “rugby” than “football” and lacks athleticism as well as raising safety concerns for the QB.

For now, the “Tush Push” is alive and well in the NFL

It is still up in the air as to what will happen going forward with the “Tush Push”. In May, the Green Bay Packers argued for it to be banned. However, the proposed ban fell on deaf ears.

All in all, arguments for and against this play will continued to be hashed out in the NFL. Who knows what the outcome will be?

So for the Philadelphia Eagles, they should enjoy every moment.