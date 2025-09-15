The Kansas City Chiefs (0-2) can point to a number of missed opportunities in their 20-17 Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0), but they did also endure some officiating-based controversy. During their signature tush-push play, the reigning Super Bowl champions committed what should have been blatant false-start penalties (not called) before Jalen Hurts found the end zone on a lead-extending touchdown with less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. Public outcry has been intense.

Fans can almost always point to missed calls on both sides — many are arguing that the Chiefs were in the neutral zone on the very play in question — but this instance exposes some potential flaws with the polarizing tush push. Eagles guards Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen got off their spots early, as analyst Tom Brady noted during the FOX broadcast, making the play easier to execute.

If the referees cannot make accurate rulings during the play, then calls for the NFL to ban it will only intensify. Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones understands that mistakes happen, but he felt that Philly was given a free pass on more than one occasion.

“You can't get all the calls right,” the three-time First-Team All-Pro told reporters after the loss, via The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. “Just because we see it, sometimes the official's 15, 20 feet away… sometimes you can miss those small things. We think he jumped multiple times. An official didn't see it, so it wasn't called. We gotta just go and play the next down.”

Chiefs must move forward

This was not Jones' only memorable soundbite of the day. FOX's microphones caught a notable NSFW exchange between No. 95 and Super Bowl 59 MVP Jalen Hurts near the end of the game. Plenty of people will call sour grapes on Jones' comments, but his point is hard to dispute. Amid all the extra attention the tush push is receiving in the aftermath of this showdown, perhaps officials will be especially alert moving forward.

The Chiefs have enough to keep them busy, though. The offense lacked explosiveness on Sunday, an enduring trend that the team is usually able to overcome. Rashee Rice's suspension — which players wrongly protested — and Xavier Worthy's shoulder injury undeniably hinder the passing attack, but the running game is the biggest concern at this time. Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes led KC with 66 yards on the ground, while Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt failed to make an impact out of the backfield. That is not sustainable.

There is another way to look at the Chiefs' 0-2 start, however, and specifically this latest loss. If Travis Kelce is able to secure a ball near the goal line, one that instead turns into an interception and gives way to a 59-yard Eagles touchdown drive, Kansas City could have taken the lead in the fourth quarter. The defense stifled Jalen Hurts, as Chris Jones needlessly pointed out, and limited 2024-25 Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley to just 4.0 yards per carry. This squad is still a fierce threat.

But playing the “ifs” game is not how the Chiefs will remind the rest of the NFL of that fact. They brought the false starts to the league's attention, and now they must dedicate all their energy into leaving MetLife Stadium with a win over the New York Giants (0-2) next Sunday night.