The Philadelphia Eagles recently picked up a big road win over the Kansas City Chiefs in what was a rematch of last year's Super Bowl. However, the biggest talking point coming out of this game was the “tush push,” which has already been used on multiple occasions this year and which featured several Eagles players blatantly getting away with false starts during the game.

One person who predictably defended the play was former Eagles center Jason Kelce, who recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to relay his thoughts.

“I love that the problem everyone has with the tush push this week, has absolutely nothing to do with the actually pushing portion. Like banning the tush push doesn’t even stop what they have an issue with from the play this last week. The Eagles still could have done exactly what they did last week with it being a regular QB sneak,” wrote Kelce.

“And I get it, there were at last a couple from the game that were too early, and should be called false starts. It is an extremely hard thing to officiate,” he added.

Kelce concluded that “getting rid of the tush push will not stop the issue everyone is riled up about.”

A controversial play

This offseason, the NFL owners voted on banning the controversial tush push, in which Eagles players line up behind Jalen Hurts and shove him across the line to gain in short yardage situations, frequently getting away with false starts in the process which are rarely called.

The play has raised enormous players safety red flags, with some speculating that only after a player gets seriously injured will the NFL step in and fix the problem.

However, from a football standpoint, there's no denying how effective the play has been for the Eagles during their run of success over the last two years. It certainly helps to have arguably the league's strongest quarterback in Hurts to help with the push.

In any case, the Eagles will now gear up for a home game against the Los Angeles Rams, the one team who kept things competitive against them a season ago.