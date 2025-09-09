The Philadelphia Eagles are making a move after Week 1, completing a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars involving their running back Tank Bigsby.

Philadelphia made the deal on Monday, acquiring Bigsby from Jacksonville. In exchange, they sent two draft picks that will be for the 2026 NFL Draft. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, they will be in the fifth and sixth rounds.

Bigsby sees his time with the Jaguars end after just starting his third NFL season. He appeared in 34 games throughout his stint, racking up 223 carries for 910 yards and nine touchdowns.

2024 marked his best season to date. Getting more reps in his sophomore campaign, he finished the year with 168 rushes for 766 yards and seven touchdowns. His addition to the Eagles would improve their running back depth by a solid margin.

BREAKING: The #Eagles are trading for #Jaguars RB Tank Bigsby for a 5th and 6th rounder next year, per sources. pic.twitter.com/1qw7l1LSYf — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 8, 2025

What's next for Eagles after acquiring Tank Bigsby

It's a solid trade for the Eagles to make, adding Tank Bigsby as a solid backup for superstar Saquon Barkley.

Bigsby's last game with the Jaguars ended in a 26-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. He attempted five rushes for 12 yards, being a backup to Trevor Ettiene Jr. throughout the game.

Prior to the trade, Philadelphia had A.J. Dillon and Will Shipley as Barkley's backups. Adding Bigsby to the equation would help reduce the workload off of Barkley, benefitting the team's energy levels on offense throughout the 2025 campaign.

Eagles reporter John Clark did have some insight into the deal, presenting an intriguing scenario on how Philadelphia will utilize Bigsby.

“It’s my understanding the Eagles are very happy with their running backs, but they are looking at Tank as a great kickoff returner,” Clark wrote.

Philadelphia started the year with a solid 24-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys. They obtained an important win over their division rival, which will play a big impact on the conference standings as the season progresses.

The Eagles will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl 59 rematch on Sept. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET.