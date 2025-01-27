Saquon Barkley chose to stay on the field, watching as Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and the rest of his Philadelphia Eagles teammates celebrated and lifted the NFC Championship trophy on stage after their victory over the Washington Commanders. His first priority was finding his family.

Saquon Barkley celebrating with his family after the Eagles NFC Championship win

“That was the only thing on my mind,” said the Eagles superstar running back. “I just wanted to have that moment with my family.”

Saquon Barkley and his girlfriend, Anna Congdon, have returned to their Pennsylvania roots, balancing family life with the thrill of the NFL playoffs. The couple, who started dating during Barkley’s Penn State days, are now raising their two young children, Jada and Saquon Jr.

Following Barkley’s 2024 offseason switch from the New York Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles, Congdon’s social media has been filled with heartwarming family snapshots and celebrations of his achievements.

Barkley burst through for a 60-yard touchdown on his very first carry of the NFC Championship game, and from there, the Eagles running back never looked back, and focused on the Super Bowl.

Saquon Barkley racked up 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns, drawing thunderous “MVP! MVP!” chants with each score, and propelled the Eagles to a commanding 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

After their NFC Championship win over the Commanders, Barkley and Congdon celebrated the milestone with their two children, marking what promises to be the start of even greater accomplishments ahead. Their family celebration, set against the backdrop of victory, reflects the deep bond and shared journey they’ve built together over the years.

Anna Congdon supporting Barkley through his football journey

Behind every star athlete is often someone who believed in them, stood by them, and supported them through every high and low. For Saquon Barkley, that unwavering support will always come from his family.

Congdon has been by Barkley’s side throughout his rise in football, witnessing the evolution of his career firsthand. After he surpassed 2,000 rushing yards during the NFL season, she took to social media to express her pride, writing, “My fiancé really does this!!!!!!”

He rushed for 2,005 yards in the regular season, falling only 101 yards short of breaking Eric Dickerson’s 1984 record of 2,105 with the Los Angeles Rams. With the playoffs included, Barkley broke an NFL record on Sunday by scoring his seventh rushing touchdown of 60-plus yards in one season.

Including the postseason, Barkley is now just 30 yards away from surpassing Terrell Davis’ record of 2,476 total rushing yards set during the 1998 season, when the Denver Broncos went on to win the Super Bowl.

Unlike the regular-season finale, where he missed his shot at passing Dickerson, the AP NFL MVP finalist won’t be sitting out the Super Bowl this time.