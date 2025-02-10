From one quarterback legend to a current star in the NFL, Tom Brady had some advice to give Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after Super Bowl 59.

Hurts had a spectacular Super Bowl performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. He completed 17 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns while adding 72 rushing yards and a score on 11 carries, helping the Eagles win 40-22 to become champions.

Brady interviewed Hurts on behalf of FOX Sports after the contest. He named Hurts his LFG Player of the Game, praising the quarterback for his efforts while giving him important advice regarding his jersey.

“It's going to take a lot of process it. You're going to wake up tomorrow morning and you're going to feel so good. What I want you to feel good about is, don't let that jersey out of your sight. I had a few stolen over the years, so keep track of that. It's going to be memorable down the road,” Brady said.

Jalen Hurts silenced doubters with Eagles' Super Bowl win

Having lost in Super Bowl 57, Jalen Hurts overcame obstacles to redeem himself by winning two years later for the Philadelphia Eagles.

It marks a successful 2024-25 season for the Eagles, winning the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history and the first with Hurts leading the way. The star quarterback finished his 2024 campaign with 3,629 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, adding 824 rushing yards and 19 scores in the process.

Hurts more than deserved Super Bowl MVP honors, showing how much he's improved as the Eagles' best player. He connected with his retooled offense with AJ Brown, Devonta Smith and Saquon Barkley, allowing the offense to become explosive as they were difficult for opponents to overcome.

The Eagles enter the 2025 offseason with excitement, looking forward to defending their title next season.