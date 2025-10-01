The Philadelphia Eagles will look to stay unblemished in Week 5 when they host the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The Eagles are coming off a tight win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-25, in Week 4, and will now face a squad teeming with confidence behind fast-rising quarterback Bo Nix.

It will be another reunion for Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the Broncos, whom he coached from 2019 to 2021. Fangio, however, had an entirely different topic on his mind during his media conference: The new kicking balls.

“You know what you guys have missed? Not just you, but everybody is we gave up a 65-yard field goal and a 58-yard field goal (against the Buccaneers),” said Fangio in a video posted by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“These kicking balls that they changed this year have drastically changed the kicking game, field goals in particular. So it's almost like they need an asterisk here. It was the live ball era or the asterisk for those (baseball) home runs of (Barry) Bonds, (Sammy) Sosa, and (Mark) McGwire were hitting.”

In the past, officials issued the kicking balls. But now, teams can provide their own.

The 67-year-old Fangio might be fined by the NFL for his remark, but many fans agreed with him.

“I absolutely love everything Fangio said right there,” said @kprescott23.

“He’s right. To change the kicking ball rule as well as the kickoff rule in the same season is absurd. Teams only need to get 10-20 yards to kick a field goal now. It should be one rule or the other, definitely not both,” wrote @jayrock.610.

“He’s correct. Those footballs are juiced,” added @grazianovincent.

“Vic Fangio, national treasure,” commented @800mzero.

“Fangio has a TV or radio gig ready for him if he doesn’t want to coach anymore,” posted @mike.butz.

The Eagles are 4-of-4 in field goals this season behind kicker Jake Elliot, the longest being 58 yards.

For perspective, the longest in NFL history is 66 yards, made by Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker in 2021.