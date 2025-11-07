The Philadelphia Eagles made a bold move at the trade deadline, landing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips in a clear sign they’re all-in on a playoff push. But one move remains, and it’s vital. To give Phillips and the defense their best shot, they should sign veteran defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. The former All-Pro interior disruptor would plug the A-gap, collapse the pocket, and complement the edge upgrades.

Wilkins is available after the Las Vegas Raiders released him amid a contentious rehab dispute and a locker-room episode that escalated tensions, a situation that left Wilkins on the market despite his proven upside up front. Leaving him available to any contender willing to pay for dominance in the trenches. The Eagles should be that contender.

Why Christian Wilkins is the perfect fit

Phillips brings explosive athleticism off the edge, but even the most dynamic pass rusher struggles if the center and guards dictate the pocket. Wilkins offers exactly what the Eagles’ interior rotation lacks: High-level penetration, disruptiveness, and the kind of presence that forces offenses to respect the middle.

Wilkins has been one of the most disruptive interior defenders in football over the last three seasons. He’s a former first-round pick (2019) who combines power with elite hand usage, racking up 89 and then 98 tackles in back-to-back seasons from 2021 to 2022, via ESPN, ridiculous production for a defensive tackle.

With Wilkins lined up next to Jordan Davis, offensive coordinators would be forced to pick their poison. Double Davis and let Wilkins slice through one-on-ones, or double Wilkins and give Phillips the runway to wreak havoc. That’s a nightmare setup, and it’s the kind of front-four balance Howie Roseman has been chasing.

How it changes the defense

By signing Wilkins, the Eagles would gain more than a body; they’d gain a game-changer. A three-tech who wins at the point of attack shifts schemes. It forces offenses to keep chips and double teams in the interior, which opens up chances for the edge rushers and linebackers to roam free. With Phillips now added along the edge, Wilkins gives coordinator Vic Fangio the flexibility to mix pressures, stunts, and A-gap attacks instead of just letting opposing offenses set up shop at will.

Running teams will also feel the change when the middle is clogged, gaps shrink, forcing backs into tighter windows and giving the Eagles’ front seven more chances to make plays. It tightens up the run defense and raises the ceiling when the opponent tries to beat Philadelphia on the ground.

Timing and strategy

Article Continues Below

The trade for Phillips signalled urgency. But urgency needs alignment, edge addition + interior upgrade = functional pressure. Wilkins is available. He’s not a high-risk, long-term project. He fits now.

Also, because Wilkins is a defensive tackle, he won’t cannibalize Phillips’ snaps or disrupt the edge rotation. Instead, he anchors it. Philadelphia doesn’t need to pay over market for an edge now; they paid for one. They do need to add the missing interior gear. That’s smart allocation.

Plus, this move would make defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system complete. Fangio’s scheme thrives on creating pressure without blitzing. Pairing Phillips with Wilkins and Davis up front gives him three rushers capable of generating disruption on their own, freeing linebackers and corners to stay disciplined in coverage.

Potential obstacles

There’s PR friction and a medical question in Wilkins’ backstory, and teams will vet both hard. But talent doesn’t disappear because a situation got messy. The Eagles have the infrastructure, training staff, medical oversight, and veteran leadership to integrate a high-profile player and set expectations cleanly.

If the concern is culture fit, Philadelphia can frame the signing as accountability-first with a one-year deal with clear conduct and medical clauses. If the concern is health, structure the guarantees around availability. In either case, the payoff in pressure and run disruption is worth the careful contract construction.

Final thought

The Eagles already hit big by acquiring Jaelan Phillips. That move puts them in the “must win now” bracket. But hitting big once isn’t enough when you’re chasing a title. You need support all around. Signing Christian Wilkins gives the Eagles not only depth but also elite disruption. It completes the pass-rush puzzle.

The Eagles should lock in Wilkins. Watch the edge rush grow. Watch the interior tighten and watch the opponent hesitate before stepping into that pocket. That’s how you turn a trade-deadline splash into a sustained contender. The clock’s ticking. The move is clear.