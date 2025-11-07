The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Green Bay Packers on the road in a Week 10 matchup on “Monday Night Football.” It's supposed to be a cold one, as weather projections say it will be below freezing come kick off. Leading up to the contest, defensive tackle Jordan Davis shut down any notion of being concerned about the cold weather with an NSFW statement.

While talking with media members after practice on Thursday, the 25-year-old defensive tackle claimed he doesn't care about the projected weather for Monday night, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jordan Davis also believes overcoming cold-weather games is a mental battle that he and his team must overcome.

“Don't give a f***,” said Davis. “Sorry. At the end of the day, everybody makes a cold-weather game bigger than what it is… I feel like if you psyche yourself out and you're like, ‘Ahh, it's going to be cold,' you already got your mind made up.”

The Eagles aim to win their third straight contest on Monday night and remain on top of the NFC East standings. Like Jordan Davis, Philly likely isn't too concerned about the weather heading into that contest. It's that time of year now, as any outdoor stadium across the league is going to experience colder weather than usual.

Davis, who was a first-round pick by the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft, has played incredibly well for the club throughout his career. This season alone, he's on pace for a potentially career-year. Through the eight games he's played already, Jordan Davis has recorded 30 total tackles (17 solo), three sacks, and three pass deflections at the line of scrimmage.