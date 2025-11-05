The Philadelphia Eagles got pretty busy during the trade deadline, as the front office made several moves to bolster the defense ahead of their impending push for the playoffs.

The Eagles acquired linebacker Jaelen Phillips from the Miami Dolphins, cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens, and defensive back Michael Carter II from the New York Jets. Philadelphia mostly gave up future draft picks.

In the offseason, the team pursued defensive end Micah Parsons after he requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia also made a play for defensive end Myles Garrett after he asked for a trade from the Cleveland Browns. Both, however, didn't pan out.

Before the trade deadline, the Eagles reportedly tried to snag Garrett once again, but the Browns refused to budge.

Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman, however, stressed that the Eagles will always be bold in trying to get talented players.

“When there are opportunities to be aggressive for the right players, we’re not going to sit on our hands. You don’t have great success without taking great risks,” said Roseman in a video posted by NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

“We can’t be afraid to fail. I think a lot of times, for you to get to the top, you have to be willing to take chances that may look controversial at times.”

To drive home his point, he added: “I won’t live with regret.”

The 50-year-old Roseman rose through the ranks after starting as an intern for the Eagles' front office in 2000. He was promoted to general manager in 2010.

His smart decisions helped the Eagles claim their second Super Bowl title last season.

Their title defense would've been heavily fortified if they got either Parsons or Garrett. Or both. Parsons chose to sign with the Green Bay Packers, while Garrett remained with the Browns.

The Eagles are currently tied atop the NFC with a 6-2 record.