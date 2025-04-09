With Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert being involved in trade rumors, the franchise could be in play for a tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft. The consensus top two tight ends in this class are Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, and the Eagles are not likely to be in range for one of those players without trading up from the No. 32 pick in the first round, so someone like Terrance Ferguson could be in play at some point, as he has gotten good reviews from executives.

“Good athlete, probably not as physical as you'd like,” an AFC executive said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “Not quite as finesse as [Mike] Gesicki but not as physical as you'd hope. Though I think he has worked to answer that in the pre-draft process and the Senior Bowl.”

Based on Ferguson's draft stock, the Eagles could be a landing spot on day two of the NFL Draft. Philadelphia holds the No. 32 pick in the first round, and that might be a bit early for Ferguson. The next pick for the Eagles is No. 64 overall, the last pick in the second round. Then, the Eagles have the No. 96 overall pick in the late-third round of the draft as well.

The Eagles have a lot of draft picks over the next few years, and they specifically have three selections in the fifth round of this year's draft. ESPN's insider Adam Schefter has predicted that the Eagles will make at least one trade in this draft. Even if they do not make a move up in the first round for a player like Warren or Loveland, moving up in round two or three for Ferguson could be something to watch out for. The Eagles have the assets to make something like this happen, whether it be on day one or on the second day in the draft.