It would be understandable if Philadelphia Eagles fans were not thinking much about the 2025 NFL Draft and still basking in the dominant Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but the team is in an interesting situation after stockpiling so many picks over the next two years, and Adam Schefter of ESPN explained why trades should be expected.

“Over the next two drafts the Eagles are scheduled to have 20 draft picks, 20,” Adam Schefter said on his podcast. “They can't have 20 players make their roster. So on draft day this year, it would be just like the Eagles' General Manager, Howie Roseman, to package some of these picks, either in this draft or next year's draft as well to move up the board if there were a player that he really wanted. It would be just. like him and this organization to trade some of these future picks for a veteran that a team knows they're not going to re-sign that it knows they're moving on from.”

The Eagles have made big moves around the draft in recent years, with the trade for AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans sticking out. D'Andre Swift is another one, as he was acquired in 2023 from the Detroit Lions. Schefter went so far to guarantee trades coming from Howie Roseman and the Eagles during the draft.

“I will guarantee right now, we're going to get a trade or two out of the Philadelphia Eagles,” Schefter said. “I don't know for who, I don't know for what, I don't know when it will happen, but they're not going to make 20 picks in the next two drafts, that ain't happening.”

The Eagles have a stacked roster, but did lose some defensive talent this offseason, and Roseman is known to always stockpile talent. Especially on the defensive side, creating the depth needed to stifle top teams.