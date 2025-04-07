With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, one member of the Philadelphia Eagles who is far from a lock to survive the weekend is Dallas Goedert, the Super Bowl-winning tight end who is owed $15.5 million this fall.

With a very expensive team that will only get more so when players like Reed Blankenship, Jalen Carter, and Nolan Smith get extended, Goedert has been identified widely as a player who could be expendable, with some, including NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ruben Frank, noticing the writing on the wall.

After watching Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni talk about Goedert as if he's already gone during the NFL meetings in Palm Springs, Frank took to his Roob's Observations column to question why the two sides can't come to an agreement that works for everyone.

“Listening to Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni at the owners' meetings, it sure sounds like Dallas Goedert is already gone. When coaches and GMs start using the past tense to talk about a player, it's never a good sign. I get it. Goedert is 30, he can't get through a season healthy, and he's due $15.5 million in 2025. That won't work. What I don't get is why the Eagles and Goedert can't figure out a deal that makes sense for both sides. Goedert has to know his value on the open market isn't going to be very high, so why not agree to a pay cut and have a chance to stay in Philly and play for a perennial Super Bowl contender?” Frank asked.

“And the Eagles have to know they're a better team with Goedert on the field than gone. Since 2020, Goedert has averaged 50.7 yards per game – fifth-most in the league among tight ends who've played at least 50 games. And look at his postseason production – 17-for-215 with a TD this year in the playoffs, 52-for-562 with four TDs in his career in the playoffs. On top of all that, the Eagles just don't have a successor. Grant Calcaterra is OK but he's not a TE1. They signed a couple guys, but they're just guys. They could draft a tight end, but who knows what you're going to get? It makes sense for everybody for Goedert to be here on a sensible deal, and it's surprising that so far they haven't figured out a way to make that happen.”

On one hand, Frank is correct, the Eagles really don't have an ideal replacement lined up and while there are some good options in the second tier of tight ends who could entice the team like, say, Harold Fannin Jr. and Mason Taylor, neither is a lock to be as good as Goedert in 2025, let alone moving forward. In an ideal world, the two sides would find a deal that works for everyone, but if they can't, a conscious de-coupling might just be the only solution.