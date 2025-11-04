The Philadelphia Eagles have already made multiple moves ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. They are reportedly still on the prowl, though potentially now as a seller as they look to move cornerbacks Kelee Ringo and Adoree' Jackson.

After acquiring edge-rusher Jaelan Phillips, cornerback Michael Carter II and cornerback Jaire Alexander, Philadelphia now has a surplus of defensive backs. The Eagles would “love” to balance that by shopping either Ringo or Jackson, according to reporter Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

“After acquiring three cornerbacks since August in Jakorian Bennett (Aug. 4), Michael Carter (Oct. 29) and Jaire Alexander (Nov. 1), the Eagles would love to trade away Ringo or Jackson in order to possibly recoup a sixth- or seventh-round draft pick in 2026,” Frank wrote.

The Eagles currently have eight cornerbacks on their roster, with Alexander and Carter joining Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Jakorian Bennett, Mac McWilliams, Jackson and Ringo. Bennett is currently on injured reserve with a pectoral injury, though he is expected to return soon.

Jackson and Ringo have rotated with each other in the starting lineup opposite Mitchell. Neither has been particularly effective, and they are two of the lowest-graded cornerbacks in the league on Pro Football Focus. Jackson has a 47.1 PFF player grade, the fifth-worst among 108 cornerbacks on the site, with Ringo receiving a 58.2 player grade, ranking in the bottom-40 percent.

Eagles continue making moves at 2025 NFL trade deadline

The Eagles made the defensive trades due to their regressive numbers on that end through the first half of the 2025 season. Philadelphia still has the prestige of being an elite defense, but it ranks 23rd in total yards allowed per game and 19th in opponent points per game.

The Eagles acquired Phillips and Alexander without relinquishing any players. Instead, it cost them a 2026 third-round pick for Phillips and a 2026 sixth-rounder for Alexander.

Philadelphia also got a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens for Alexander, who has appeared in just two games in 2025. The pair of moves still bumps the Eagles down to eight selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. That includes three projected compensatory picks, which the team expects to receive for losing Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Mekhi Becton in free agency.

Considering how well the team has drafted under general manager Howie Roseman, even adding one more late-round pick could be valuable for Philadelphia's long-term growth.