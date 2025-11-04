The Seattle Seahawks acquired wide receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints early on Tuesday ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline. The trade deadline is one of the best days of the NFL season, as many star players are being traded to contenders for the second half of the season.

Shaheed joins an elite Seahawks squad that is ready to make a large leap this season. Seattle did not make the postseason last year but contains an elite offense led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba is on pace to break many NFL records this season from the receiver position. He and QB Sam Darnold have connected more than anyone in the league, and his numbers are through the roof. Smith-Njigba now has a blazing-fast teammate to help free him up, and the offense has a shot to really dominate.

Seattle is coming off a big-time win against the Washington Commanders. After this trade, it won't be a shock to see the Seahawks score 30+ points every single game.

Shaheed's former teammate, Chris Olave, is likely not happy with seeing him go. Olave is a former teammate of Smith-Njigba at Ohio State. Both receivers are among the best in the NFL. Now, Olave is sending a message to his former teammate about another former teammate.

“You got a great one bro.”

Short and simple, but it speaks volumes. Shaheed is turning into one of the top play-making receivers in the NFL, and there is a chance he will thrive in Seattle.

Shaheed becomes the second receiver traded on Tuesday. The Las Vegas Raiders also traded away receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who just beat the Raiders on Sunday.

Look for many more trades to happen by 4:00 ET, as there are many teams in the league right now that feel that they are good enough to compete for a Super Bowl.