When news broke that the Philadelphia Eagles traded a 2026 third round pick to the Miami Dolphins for edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, no one was more excited about the news than ex-linebacker-turned-analyst Emmanuel Acho.

Taking to social media, while on a plane, to quickly give his insight on the deal, Acho revealed why this move in particular had Super Bowl all over it, shouting out his former GM for another A+ acquisition.

“Okay, I got to keep it quiet because I'm on a plane, but shout out to this Eagles team for a gigantic acquisition. Number one, it's a necessary acquisition, and number two, it is a quality acquisition. Here's why it matters. You could move first-round pick Jahad Campbell, who's playing outside backer, back to inside backer. He's a better stack backer,” Acho explained.

“Number two, Jalen Phillips, rookie year, eight and a half sacks. Second year, seven sacks. Third year, six and a half sacks. The dude has elite talent when he's healthy. Remember, third year, Achilles injury. Fourth year, knee injury. But now that he is getting healthier, what the Eagles can do is keep a quality young player because he's only 26 years old, and the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

“So worst case, it's a rental, but it's a Super Bowl caliber rental. And if he plays well, you extend them for years to come. Necessary acquisition, gigantic acquisition, and I would go as far as to say a Super Bowl-winning acquisition. Howie Roseman does it again.”

On paper, there's a lot to like about Phillips. He's got experience playing for Vic Fangio in Miami, has an 18.3 pass rush win rate in 2025, and is one of the NFL's best run stuffers, ranking seventh in run stop win rate at 31 percent on 118 plays before Week 9. If he can throw that all together in Philadelphia, which Acho clearly thinks he can, then who knows, maybe the Eagles' will have that missing piece their defense desperately needs and they'll be able to ride his rushing success just like Jay Ajayi – another acquisition from Miami – back in 2017 on the way to their first-ever Super Bowl win.