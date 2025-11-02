The NFL trade deadline hasn't quite had a big blockbuster trade just yet, but one could be on the horizon in the final few days before it hits. One of the players that could be on the move that has a chance to change the Super Bowl picture this season is Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.

Phillips has struggled with injuries at times during his career and is still working his way back to his best after tearing his Achilles in 2023 and tearing his ACL in 2024, but he is still a quality edge rusher when he is at his best. With the Dolphins' season spiraling out of control at 2-7, Phillips could be on the move following Week 9.

The Philadelphia Eagles are one team looking for help on the edge that has been linked to Phillips. Now, the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots are also in the Phillips sweepstakes, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“Miami has received interest from the Eagles, 49ers, Patriots and others on OLB Jaelan Phillips (The Dolphins are looking for at least a third-rounder in return),” Russini reported. “They’re also getting calls on DE Bradley Chubb and OLB Matthew Judon.”

A third-rounder is a steep price to pay for a player with the injury history that Phillips has, but it could be a risk worth taking especially for the Eagles and Patriots.

Both Philadelphia and New England are in need of edge help and both are in control of their divisions at this point. That is no surprise for the defending champs in the City of Brotherly Love, but it is a shock for the Pats. Drake Maye has emerged as an MVP candidate and the Patriots are taking advantage of an easy schedule, so they might have a chance to make a push in the AFC.

Who knows? If they can get their hands on Phillips, maybe that's the difference maker they need on defense to officially enter the top tier of teams in the AFC.