The Philadelphia Eagles are all-in for their title defense. Needing some help in the pass rush department, Philly snagged former Dolphins star Jaelan Phillips. Phillips was one of the bigger trade targets mentioned before the trade deadline, so he should be a clear upgrade for Philadelphia this season as they look to defend their Super Bowl trophy.

That being said, fans have some serious questions about the trade. The biggest issue that fans have is the compensation the Eagles had to send out compared to the contract they're receiving. The Dolphins got a 2026 third-round draft pick for Phillips' expiring contract. If the Eagles don't win this season, they risk losing important draft capital for a one-year rental.

It seems like the Eagles have thought about this before making the move. Jordan Reid pointed out that even after the Phillips trade, the Eagles still have a projected nine picks coming their way.

“After acquiring Jaelan Phillips, the #Eagles are still projected to have eight draft picks in 2026 (1,2,3,3,4,4,5,5) – that includes potentially receiving three total compensatory picks for Milton Williams (3rd), Josh Sweat (4th) and Mekhi Becton (5th),” Reid posted on X.

Article Continues Below

In addition, Field Yates reported that Phillips will also count towards the compensatory formula for the Eagles. That means that, depending on how the 2026 offseason goes, the Eagles could get another pick in 2027 if Phillips does walk.

“Yes, Jaelen Phillips will count towards the compensatory formula for the Eagles,” Yates posted. “If this turns out to be just a rental, Phillips could fetch Philly a 2027 compensatory pick.”

The Eagles traded for Phillips before the 2025 NFL trade deadline. Despite their stellar record this season, the Eagles have had some issues getting to the quarterback. That, coupled with their philosophy to stock up on pass rushers, makes the Phillips trade a no-brainer. Phillips will get his first taste of Philly action in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers on Monday.