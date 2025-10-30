Eagles running back Saquon Barkley finally got his groove back in Week 8. Barkley ripped off a 65-yard touchdown run on his first touch of the game. Unfortunately, Barkley left the game early with a groin injury and did not return. Now questions swirl about when he'll be able to return for Philadelphia.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler gave a positive injury update on Barkley during Philadelphia's bye week.

“Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is trending positively coming off a minor groin injury,” Fowler wrote on Thursday. “The feeling right now is that he should be in a good spot after the bye week.”

The Eagles are on their bye week in Week 9 and the timing could not have been better.

Barkley has played well in 2025, but he has not been nearly as productive as he was last season. The superstar running back has 127 carries for 519 yards and four touchdowns through eight games.

Philadelphia's offense seems to have found itself in recent weeks. Not only has Barkley started looking like his old self, but A.J. Brown has become a major contributor on offense as well.

Hopefully the Eagles can keep it rolling on offense after their bye week.

Eagles acquire Michael Carter II from Jets during bye week

Philly also made a big move to upgrade their defense during their bye.

The Eagles acquired former Jets cornerback Michael Carter II in a trade on Wednesday. They sent wide receiver John Metchie III in exchange for Carter.

Philadelphia was expected to seek some help on defense, primarily at edge rusher and cornerback. The cornerback position was an especially big need with Jakorian Bennett on injured reserve and Adoree' Jackson banged up.

The Eagles got a great deal on a talented player like Carter. He is still 26 years old and has multiple years left on his existing contract. That means Philadelphia gets a starting-caliber defensive player for multiple years in exchange for Metchie.

Eagles fans can expect Carter to provide depth behind Cooper DeJean in the slot. The addition of Carter could also free the Eagles up to move DeJean around their secondary in different situations.

Now the Eagles have all the help they'll need to make another deep playoff push this winter.

Next up for the Eagles is a Week 10 matchup against the Packers.