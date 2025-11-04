When news broke that the Philadelphia Eagles traded a 2026 third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, fans had one simple question: Does Phillips get along with Vic Fangio?

While Phillips found plenty of success playing for Fangio in Miami, some members of the Dolphins' defense did not particularly like playing under the veteran coach, with Jalen Ramsey effectively noting that his old-school approach didn't really fit with their South Beach vibes.

Did Phillips fall into that category? Or was he a Fangio guy like Bradley Chubb, who spent two different runs under the East Stroudsburg graduate's regime? Fortunately for fans in Philly, it's the latter, with Phillips telling NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark that he loves the coach as both a playcaller and a man.

“Yeah, I love Vic as a person and as a coach,” Phillips noted. “Like you said, I had some good success with him. I'm excited to get back into the system and play with the other guys on the defense too.”

Phew, that was the sound of the entire City of Brotherly Love breathing a sigh of relief.

Ask how it felt to learn about the trade and what it feels like to play for one of the more successful NFL teams in recent memory, Phillips couldn't hold back his excitement, noting just how stoked he is to join a team with a winning tradition.

“It's incredible. I had no idea this was going to happen,” Phillips said. “There's literally no other team I would rather play for. Obviously, Philly is a storied franchise, great tradition here, incredible team. I'm just excited to get in, get to work with the guys. I'm super excited. It's going to be awesome.”

And last but not least, what can fans expect from Phillips as a player?

“I'm just going to work my a** off,” Phillips declared. “I'm going to come in, be a humble worker, earn the guys' respect, earn the fans' respect, and just come in and do everything I can to support the team. I want to be able to fly around and make plays. Literally fly around.”

Will Phillips turn the Eagles into a championship team, as Emmanuel Acho has suggested? Only time will tell, but considering Phillips ended his interview with a “Go Birds!” it seems like he'll fit right in.