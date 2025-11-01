The Philadelphia Eagles are in a prime position to repeat as NFC East champions and have an excellent chance to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 60. Currently 6-2, general manager Howie Roseman is eager to fill any holes the Eagles' roster might have entering Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline. The team already struck one trade with the New York Jets to acquire cornerback Michael Carter, and another could be on the horizon.

The Eagles have inquired about the availability of Jets' edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Russini points out that a deal between the two teams would make sense, now that former Jets GM Joe Douglas is working as Philadelphia's senior personnel director. Douglas, who was with New York from 2019 to 2024, was the GM responsible for drafting Johnson and could be the connection that brings him to Philadelphia.

However, the price tag to acquire Johnson is not cheap. According to Russini, the Jets are telling teams they want a second-round pick or better in return for their former 2022 first-round selection. While the 1-7 Jets have an incentive to trade Johnson, they will not give him away for cheap as they try to cater a roster to their new regime's liking.

Johnson is one of the hotter names on the trade market due to his ability to rush the passer — something the Eagles need. In five games this season, Johnson has totaled 14 pressures and one sack, according to Pro Football Focus. Not directly impressive numbers, but Johnson's versatility to play as a defensive end and interior defensive lineman, mixed with his 10.3% pass rush win-rate, make him an alluring trade target.

With Nolan Smith on Injured Reserve and Za'Darius Smith opting to retire, the Eagles are searching for another pass rusher to pair with Josh Uche. While Johnson has injury concerns — a torn Achilles in 2024 and an ankle sprain that cost him three games this season — he presents an intriguing fit. He will be cheaper to acquire than Browns' superstar Myles Garrett. Johnson is also under contract through 2026, making him more appealing than rental options such as the Dolphins' Bradley Chubb or Jaelan Phillips.

He may not be a star acquisition that Roseman is known to make, but Johnson can provide pivotal snaps for an Eagles' pass rush waiting to get healthy, even if the price is higher than their preference.