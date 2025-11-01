The Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) continue to make roster moves and adjustments, as they work towards winning a second straight championship. After acquiring cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II over the last few days, the organization is clearing some space. Safety Marcus Epps and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari are heading to the injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Philadelphia is bolstering its CB room, but it is losing depth in other key areas. Perhaps general manager Howie Roseman will feel inclined to stay active ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline. He is not one to be content, especially given the uncertainty that runs through the NFC landscape. The right midseason moves can go a long way in determining who is in the Super Bowl.

Despite frequent speculation, the Eagles trust the foundation they have built and believe they possess the chemistry to retain their crown. Injuries can always disrupt plans, however.

Ojulari, who has missed time due to a hamstring issue, boasts a fair amount of ability and has been a positive contributor on run defense in a small 67-snap sample size. He recorded 22 sacks in 49 games with the New York Giants before signing with Philly in free agency. One cannot have enough capable pass-rushers, so his IR status will be worth monitoring.

Epps is in the middle of his second stint with the Eagles and was elevated from the practice squad ahead of the season opener. He has five solo tackles in eight games, primarily serving as a special teams option.

The champs will try to press on without Azeez Ojulari and Marcus Epps, as they prepare for the second half of the campaign.