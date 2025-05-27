As a general rule, AJ Brown is really good at a lot of things.

AJ Brown is an elite wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, a clutch public speaker, and one of the more entertaining social media follows you will find, with the 27-year-old routinely pulling the wool over fans' eyes with tricky jersey reveals and the like.

And on Memorial Day, Brown's social media antics went viral again, this time for his experience riding a rollercoaster with his family.

AJ Brown was going through ALL the emotions on this “roller coaster” today 😭 “I would run a slant across the middle against Ray Lewis and Kam Chancellor before I ride another roller coaster.” pic.twitter.com/1Yw1B9xupT — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) May 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wow, a lot to unpack on this one.

First and foremost, Brown isn't actually on a roller coaster; sometimes known as a “swinging pendulum ride,” Brown actually rode a Frisbee ride, which is known for having the ability to swing back and forth while the actual ride vehicle spins clockwise. What the ride did do was go upside down, which seemed to genuinely surprise the All-Pro wide receiver, so much so that he at one point begged the lord to forgive his sins just in case things went sideways on the ride.

Fortunately for fans of the Eagles, Brown made it off the ride alive and will soon return to Philadelphia in the pursuit of defending his team's Lombardi Trophy win from earlier this year. Brown will look to become an All-Pro for the fourth year in a row and hopefully become a Pro Bowler once more, too, after failing to make the NFC squad last fall on the initial ballot.

Home of plenty of regional theme parks, from Hershey Park to Dorney Park, Six Flags Great Adventure, and New Jersey's various boardwalks, if Brown does want to give roller coaster riding another try, he has plenty of interesting options, from The Great Bear, to Steel Force, and Kingda Ka but based on this experience, it would appear the pride of Ole Miss will instead focus on less exhilarating exploits, saving his goosebumps for big plays at Lincoln Financial Field instead.