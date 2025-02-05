The Philadelphia Eagles became a balanced team in 2024 and it resulted in a return to the Super Bowl. After finishing the 2023 season with the 26th ranked defense, the Eagles boasted the league’s best overall defensive unit this season. And a big part of that turnaround is due to a standout performance by Zack Baun.

Baun’s first year with the Eagles was a massive success, which led to the fifth-year linebacker’s first All-Pro nod. And now he’s received another honor for his work this season.

Baun is the recipient of Tom Brady’s LFG Defensive Player of the Year, per Fox Sports: NFL on X. “Everyone knows I love an underdog story, so my Defensive Player of the Year Award goes to Eagles linebacker Zack Baun,” Brady said. Because this is a thing apparently.

“He's a huge reason why the Eagles had the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense, and they're playing in New Orleans. Facing [Patrick] Mahomes in a Super Bowl will be a huge test, but I have no doubt that Zack and that defense is up for it,” Brady added.

Zack Baun led the Eagles’ defensive turnaround

Baun put together a life changing season after signing a one-year deal with the Eagles. After spending the first four years of his career with the New Orleans Saints and receiving inconsistent playing time, Baun exploded onto the scene in Philly. He racked up 151 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four defended passes and an interception in his impressive breakout campaign.

Baun kept the tremendous production going in the playoffs. In three postseason games, he has 26 total tackles with two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception.

The remarkable season will no doubt lead to a big payday as Baun hits free agency following the Super Bowl. He played so well in 2024, the Eagles likely won’t be able to afford his projected $17.8 million per season salary.

Still, if Baun helps lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs on Sunday, the team might find a way. Outside of Saquon Barkley, no offseason addition helped propel Philly to title contenders more than Baun. And Tom Brady agrees.

Fans will find out who actually won the Defensive Player of the Year Award on February 6 during the NFL Honors. Patrick Surtain II, Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson and T.J. Watt are nominated for the award along with Baun.