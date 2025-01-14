Every experience is special when it's the first time, as Philadelphia Eagles' general manager Howie Roseman understood about linebacker Zack Baun when he made First Team All-Pro.

Roseman attended former Eagles star Jason Kelce's new late-night show on ESPN at Union Transfer in Philly’s Callowhill section on Sunday after Philadelphia's 22-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card round. He sat at the balcony, where Kelce spotted him during the show.

Kelce asked Roseman about Baun's accomplishment of making NFL All-Pro, which the general manager reflected on his conversation with the linebacker about the feat. The final part of his answer had everyone in laughter.

“I went to him when he made First Team All-Pro. I went to him, congratulated him, and I said, ‘Man, you deserve this,'” Roseman recalled. “He said, ‘Be honest. Did you think there was any shot at this?' And I said, ‘F*** no.'”

Zack Baun took advantage of chance Howie Roseman gave him

The response from Howie Roseman was both hilarious and noteworthy, showing how much Baun took advantage of the opportunity the Philadelphia Eagles gave him.

Baun spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints, who selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played a backup role with occasional starts, making 88 tackles, two sacks, two pass deflections, and an interception throughout 62 appearances (12 starts).

In the 2024 offseason, he signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Philadelphia as he emerged as one of the Eagles' most important players on defense. As a full-time starter, he made a career-high 151 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries, four pass deflections, and an interception en route to NFL All-Pro honors.

His first impression for Philadelphia was noteworthy. In Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, he made 15 total tackles and a pair of sacks in a 34-29 win. He later won NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in a 34-6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

Baun's rise as a defensive standout is one of many testaments to Roseman's work as a general manager, on top of acquiring star running back Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants ahead of the 2024 season. After finishing the regular season 14-3 and beating Green Bay in the Wild Card round, Philadelphia looks poised to be a fearsome Super Bowl contender.

The Eagles will look to make the NFC Championship game for the second time in four seasons, hosting the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round on Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. ET.