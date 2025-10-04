Philadelphia Eagles star slot cornerback Cooper DeJean was fined $11,593 for re-creating the Allen Iverson step-over move in a 31-25 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL docked DeJean for “unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting” for referencing an iconic moment in Philadelphia sports history. He was also given a flag on the play for taunting after making a big tackle on Tampa Bay running back Rachad White late in the first quarter of the Eagles' Week 4 victory.

This fine was the latest move in the NFL's big crackdown on taunting, which already hit Eagles teammate Jalen Carter when he was jawing off to the Los Angeles Rams during the team's Week 3 victory the previous week.

“There is a lot of things you cannot do [in the NFL] anymore,” Kevin Burkhardt said on the broadcast of Philadelphia's Week 4 win over Tampa Bay as the flag was being thrown. “The Allen Iverson step-over is probably one of them. They are calling it all the time.”

Tom Brady had a funny retort to that comment on the FOX broadcast.

“They are,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. “A lot of people tried stepping over me when they sacked me, and I had a lot of urges to fire my right arm up there where the sun doesn't shine.”

DeJean has three pass deflections, no interceptions, one tackle for a loss, 22 solo tackles, and 31 total tackles through the first four weeks of the 2025 season. The second-year cornerback returned an interception for a touchdown in Philadelphia's Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to cap off the 2024 season.

The Eagles are looking to improve to 5-0 when they take on the Denver Broncos at home in Week 5 on Sunday, Oct. 5. The game will be broadcast on CBS in select local markets and NFL Sunday Ticket at 1:00 p.m. EST.