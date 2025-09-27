After the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, star defensive tackle Jalen Carter was fined $11,593 for taunting.

The incident occurred after the 314-pound Carter secured the first of two Philadelphia field goal blocks in the fourth quarter.

After the ball was recovered by Los Angeles and the drive was turned over on downs, Carter went towards the sideline and celebrated in the direction of the Rams' players. He had to be held back by his own teammate as he was exchanging words with the opposition.

Carter's former Georgia teammate, Jordan Davis, blocked the second of the two field goals late in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown to lead the Eagles to a 33-26 victory.

This is not the first time Carter has been fined this year for unsportsmanlike conduct. He was ejected seconds into the Eagles' season-opening victory over the Dallas Cowboys for spitting on quarterback Dak Prescott. He was also docked a game check for the incident.

Eagles coach Nick Sirriani said that he had a private conversation with his young star defensive tackle after his conduct in the season opener against the Cowboys.

“I'm going to keep everything that I do with him private, regardless of if you see it on Sunday or not,” Sirianni told reporters at the time. “Everything, every conversation, whether it's a personal conversation, a disciplinary thing, all those things will always be handled privately. I just think that's the way to go about doing team business, and when you're doing things with a football team.”

Carter had 4.5 sacks, 12 tackles for a loss, and 42 combined tackles for the Eagles in a Pro Bowl-worthy campaign last year. The 24-year-old currently has five combined tackles, one tackle for a loss, and five quarterback hits in two games so far this season.

Carter was a key piece to the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl in 2024. He had two sacks, nine total tackles, two tackles for a loss, seven quarterback hits, and a forced fumble throughout Philadelphia's playoff run.

He had two quarterback hits and took 73.2 percent of Philadelphia's defensive snaps in the Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.