One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason revolves around quarterback Aaron Rodgers and whether or not he will come back for another year in the league. Rodgers had a brutal playoff game in January with the Pittsburgh Steelers in their loss to the Houston Texans, and some have speculated that he may not want to end his career on that note.

It's been quite a while since Rodgers was at the height of his days with the Green Bay Packers, when he became a legend in the Wisconsin sports world, and recently, the future Hall of Famer spoke on one area where he thinks that sports scene could use some improvement.

“I don't know why they don't have a hockey team,” said Rodgers, per Eli Berkovits of 247 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, it would, in theory, make sense for a state as far north as Wisconsin to have a hockey team, but for now, no plans have been announced in that regard.

As far as other professional sports, the Packers are the only major team to occupy Green Bay, while the Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers take part in the NBA and MLB landscapes, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Packers have been up and down in recent years since Rodgers' departure, having lost in humiliating fashion in the Wild Card round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, causing some to call for the job of head coach Matt LaFleur.

At this point, it's unclear what Rodgers' line of thinking is as it pertains to a potential return to the NFL. He certainly had some moments during last season with the Steelers, including in their postseason-clinching win over the Baltimore Ravens to end the regular year.

The NFL free agency period is slated to open up on March 11.