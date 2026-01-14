Recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned that head coach Mike Tomlin would be stepping down after 19 years of leading the franchise. The news came just hours after the Steelers' 2025 season came to a bitter end with a blowout home loss against the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

The Steelers were only able to put just six points on the board, with many fans assuming that the game marked an underwhelming swan song for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Now, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting on how Tomlin's exit may or may not impact how the Steelers would view Rodgers potentially wanting to come back.

“I think if Mike Tomlin stayed, I think they would’ve welcomed him (Aaron Rodgers) back to a degree. But I will say this, whether he was coming back or not, it wasn’t going to change what they intend to do in the draft,” said Gulac, per the Dan Patrick Show. “…Their intention is to find a quarterback that they can build on for the next 10, 12, 15 years hopefully. So whether Aaron Rodgers comes back or not, that plan doesn’t change.”

Indeed, Steelers fans have been clamoring for quite some time for the team to draft a franchise quarterback of the future, after two years of taking rentals on Russell Wilson and now Rodgers.

Last year, the team selected national championship-winning quarterback Will Howard out of Ohio State, but it remains to be seen if the Steelers' brass truly views him as a building block moving forward.

Furthermore, it's also unclear how Tomlin's decision may impact what Rodgers decides to do. At the age of 42, Rodgers hinted throughout last season that it might be his final one in the NFL.

In any case, the Steelers clearly have a lot to sort out before next season gets underway.