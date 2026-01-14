When the Pittsburgh Steelers formally announced that Mike Tomlin was stepping down as the team's head coach after 19 seasons, it sent shockwaves around the football world, from Allegheny County all the way down to Houston, Texas, where DeMeco Ryans is preparing for the Texans' Divisional Round showdown against the New England Patriots.

Taking some time away from his Tuesday media session to talk about Tomlin's incredible tenure in Pittsburgh, Ryans admitted he was “shocked” to hear the news but is happy the long-time head coach was able to leave on his own terms, instead of being fired.

Article Continues Below

“Part of me is happy he was able to step away on his own terms. One of the toughest jobs. Everyone tries to tell you how to do the job. A lot that goes into it,” Ryans told reporters via KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. “The Steelers were the beneficiary of having that success for 19 years. Not another coach I respect more than Mike Tomlin. Glad he was able to go on his terms.”

Initially hired all the way back in 2007, a lot has changed since Tomlin became the Steelers' head coach. The United States has had three presidential elections, the PlayStation 3 has been replaced by the PS4 and now the PS5, and every other team in the NFL has changed their head coach at least once, with his long-time rival, John Harbaugh, also looking for a new job. In 2007, Ryans was a second-year linebacker for the Texans, but now he's a head coach, having outlasted Tomlin as he remains committed to his own Super Bowl ambitions, showcasing the circle of life for NFL head coaches.