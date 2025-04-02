The Pittsburgh Steelers have been in the headlines recently for their reported pursuit of free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who recently worked out with newly acquired wide receiver DK Metcalf. The Steelers have already watched Russell Wilson depart for the New York Giants in this free agency period, leaving a gaping hole at the quarterback position at the present moment.

Still, there's a chance that if things fall into place, the Steelers could also find their quarterback of the future in the upcoming NFL Draft, as Adam Schefter reported on his podcast recently.

“I think the only quarterback that they would consider, me reading between the lines, would be Shedeur (Sanders),” said Schefter. “But I can’t imagine he’s going to slide to 21. So would Pittsburgh be willing to trade up at a certain point to go get Shedeur Sanders if he gets past those other spots.”

Schefter then broke down how it could theoretically be possible for Sanders to slide if he isn't taken in the first few slots.

“It’s starting to feel like the New York Giants at number three are starting to look elsewhere other than quarterback,” said Schefter. “So if the Browns don’t take Shedeur Sanders at two, and the Giants don’t take Shedeur Sanders at three, and that is the feel I’m getting recently. Where is Shedeur Sanders going?”

An interesting idea for the Steelers

Shedeur Sanders would certainly give the Pittsburgh Steelers more of a building block for the future than Aaron Rodgers would on the wrong side of 40 years old. Justin Fields didn't provide a ton to be optimistic about during his few starts with the team this year, making it likely that Pittsburgh will look to fill that void one way or another as the offseason continues.

It's still possible that Sanders could be taken in the first few spots, but as Schefter noted, the Giants seemingly already have their quarterback and Russell Wilson, and the Browns' don't seem to be thinking quarterback as the draft approaches.

In any case, the draft is slated to get underway in late April from Green Bay.