The Pittsburgh Steelers still do not have a solid answer at quarterback but continue to seek additional offensive help. Less than one month after trading for DK Metcalf, the Steelers are now in talks with the Miami Dolphins to potentially acquire tight end Jonnu Smith.

The Steelers and Dolphins began discussing the possibility after Smith reached out to Miami to seek a pay raise, per Adam Schefter. The 29-year-old tight end is due $4.8 million in 2025, but wants an extension after making the Pro Bowl in 2024.

Smith notched a career-high 884 receiving yards in 2024 while tying his career-best eight touchdowns. His strong showing built on the momentum he garnered in 2023, when he recorded a previous career-high of 582 receiving yards with the Atlanta Falcons.

With the Dolphins struggling for most of the 2024 season, Smith was one of the few consistent pass-catchers on the team. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle all battled injuries throughout the year, allowing Smith to serve as the team's leading receiver four different weeks.

The Steelers' interest in Smith is compelling, considering they gave Pat Freiermuth a four-year extension in 2024. Freiermuth responded by hauling in a career-high 65 receptions for 653 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He has topped 600 receiving yards in two of the last three years, the lone exception being the 2022 season, when he missed five games with a hamstring strain.

Steelers continue rebuilding offense

If the Steelers execute a trade with the Dolphins, their current offseason trend would only continue. Pittsburgh's offense has practically turned on its head in the 2025 offseason, with only two returning starters at the skill positions.

Before acquiring Metcalf, the Steelers attacked the free agency market, scooping Mason Rudolph, Robert Woods, Trey Sermon, Donald Parham Jr. and Skylar Thompson. They dug deeper in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking running back Kaleb Johnson and quarterback Will Howard. Roman Wilson, whom the team drafted in 2024, is also expected to make his debut in the fall after missing his entire rookie season with a hamstring injury.

As the Steelers wait for Aaron Rodgers, landing another key offensive weapon could be an attempt to convince the 41-year-old quarterback to push off retirement. Rodgers continues to string Pittsburgh along deep into the offseason, citing his ongoing mental struggles.