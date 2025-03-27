It appears that Aaron Rodgers is interested in returning for his 21st NFL season, and despite a lengthy visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he will play still remains to be seen.

Rodgers reportedly spent six hours at the Steelers' training facility last week, and while NFL insider Ian Rapoport said he had heard the meeting “went really well,” not much else has been said or reported since, which ESPN's Adam Schefter reiterated today.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers know what it’s like to be Aaron Rodgers because they’re in the dark right now about what he’s going to do,” Schefter said on ‘Get Up. ‘ “There are a lot of people around the league who wonder if he’s even going to play. We have not heard from Rodgers himself to know one way or the other. What we do know is that the Pittsburgh Steelers have been interested in Aaron Rodgers for weeks now, and for weeks, they haven’t gotten any clarity from him. The two sides met on Friday for about six hours. He met with their coaches, the two sides talked about what it would be like to work together, but there still is no answer about what Aaron Rodgers wants to do.”

The last few seasons have been some of the most trying and tumultuous of Rodgers' career. After a lackluster final year with the Green Bay Packers, he signed with the New York Jets in 2023. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the first game of his Jets tenure.

This past season, his second with the Jets, was better in terms of health, but the results remained poor. New York finished the season 5-12 and fired both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas midseason. After the campaign, the Jets announced they would release Rodgers, signaling a fresh start for new head coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey.

Despite his on-field struggles and controversial off-the-field antics, Rodgers reportedly garnered interest from not only the Steelers but the New York Giants as well. The Giants have since signed Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, however, essentially ruling out Rodgers staying in New York. Additionally, Rodgers was linked to the Minnesota Vikings, although the team has pushed back on rumors that they're pursuing the veteran quarterback.

Rodgers, the NFL's oldest player during the 2024 season, will turn 42 in December.