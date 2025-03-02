The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big decision to make in free agency in picking between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson as their QB1. Last season, both played during the season and helped the Steelers have a good year, but this year, they will have to pick between the two. As of now, it looks like the Steelers are leaning toward signing Fields, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“The sense I get is that Justin Fields has an edge over Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh's pecking free agent quarterback order,” Fowler wrote. “There is sentiment for Fields in the building, and both sides would be open to a return. The Steelers have at least another week to crystallize those plans, and they certainly haven't ruled out Wilson at this point.

“Regardless, Fields should have options. The Jets, for one, are expected to gauge his market. His skill set would fit in Chip Kelly's scheme in Las Vegas, too.”

Fields is the younger option and his skill set could definitely be used at a higher level than Wilson right now. Wilson showed last season that he still has game left, and it wouldn't be a surprise if a team looking for a veteran quarterback would sign him in free agency. The Raiders seem to be looking for someone with experience, and with Pete Carroll as the head coach, and could be a reunion with him and Wilson.

For Fields, he showed the Steelers last season that he could help them win, and before Wilson came back from injury, he had them at a 4-2 record. He can build on that momentum and the Steelers can be able to do a multitude of things with him as he can use his arms and legs to make plays.

It'll be interesting to see what quarterback the Steelers decide to choose to bring back next season.