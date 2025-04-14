The Pittsburgh Steelers are seemingly waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make his decision. It's not entirely clear if he is going to pick Pittsburgh and sign with them, as there is the possibility the veteran quarterback will sign elsewhere. Additionally, retirement is still very much an option. With everything on standby right now for Pittsburgh, rumors are swirling that the front office could elect to trade for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

With Rodgers yet to make his decision, the Steelers were named as a possible trade suitor for Cousins, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Although Pittsburgh seems to be the one team in the mix for Rodgers, they could view Cousins as a backup plan just in case the former Green Bay Packer and New York Jet go in a different direction.

The Steelers signed Mason Rudolph back to the roster after he spent one season with the Tennessee Titans. Outside of Rudolph, the only other quarterback currently on the roster is former Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson. Neither is viewed as a long-term option and Pittsburgh desperately needs an upgrade at the position.

Rodgers, who is 41 years of age, was spotted training with Steelers newly acquired wide receiver DK Metcalf early in the offseason. It was a good sign that the franchise may actually acquire the four-time MVP winner. But since then, it's been incredibly quiet despite the NFL Draft quickly approaching.

In comes Cousins, who is currently the backup quarterback for the Falcons. Atlanta has handed the reigns over to their 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix. Although the franchise is rumored to keep its 36-year-old quarterback as a backup, Cousins could gain some serious trade value if Rodgers ends up not going to the Steelers.