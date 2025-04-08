The Aaron Rodgers saga continues as the four-time MVP winner has yet to sign with a new team. After being released by the New York Jets, Rodgers is firmly in the mix for the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback gig. However, rumors suggest he may still prefer playing for the Minnesota Vikings instead.

There's speculation that the 41-year-old quarterback may make his announcement on Wednesday at Pat McAfee's event in Pittsburgh. It would be quite the spectacle that puts Aaron Rodgers into the spotlight ahead of the NFL Draft. But Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk hints at the idea that some believe Rodgers is waiting to see what the Vikings do with J.J. McCarthy.

“Some still believe he’s waiting to see whether the Vikings will decide to pivot from J.J. McCarthy, and that he prefers Minnesota to Pittsburgh.”

Aaron Rodgers was originally rumored to be in the running for the quarterback job for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. However, both teams have seemingly closed the door on potentially signing the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

The Steelers seem to be the only team still interested in Rodgers at this time. The Vikings are likely to give McCarthy the starting job after selecting him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But after the former Michigan Wolverine quarterback suffered a season-ending injury, it's possible Minnesota wants to give him another year of developing on the bench before giving him the starting reigns.

Florio also claims the option for Rodgers to call it a career is still an option on the table. Additionally, signing Aaron Rodgers isn't a long-term solution for the Steelers either, so there's a possibility the franchise will select a quarterback early in the upcoming draft.

“There’s still a chance [Rodgers will] retire. Will he make a decision before the draft? The Steelers need a young quarterback, with or without him. Besides, coach Mike Tomlin has called training camp the line of demarcation.”

Aaron Rodgers finished the 2024 season with 3,897 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while throwing a 63.0% completion percentage. He played all 17 games for the Jets and led the team to a 5-12 record. New York enters the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 7 overall and signed Justin Fields as Rodgers' replacement in free agency.