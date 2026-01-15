The Pittsburgh Steelers will be one of the most interesting teams to watch during the 2026 NFL offseason. Mike Tomlin's decision to step down as head coach completely changed the trajectory the team will take over the next several months. Now the Steelers are busy interviewing head coaching candidates before they figure out what to do next.

Pittsburgh may not have Tomlin anymore, but they may be searching for a candidate who fits the Tomlin mold.

It is difficult to tell what the future will hold in Pittsburgh until that hire is made. But one predictable change for the organization could be the quarterback position.

Aaron Rodgers was never a sure thing to come back for the 2026 season. Both sides were open to the 42-year-old veteran returning next season, but that was before Tomlin's surprising news. Now that Tomlin is gone, it already feels decided that Rodgers will not be back.

But that does not mean the Steelers are without options at the position.

Pittsburgh holds the 21st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft can could select a rookie signal caller. Or they could make a bold trade to acquire a veteran for the 2026 season.

Should the Steelers explore the quarterback trade market this offseason? And who might they be able to acquire?

Below we will explore one perfect offseason trade the Steelers should make after their disappointing 2025 season.

Steelers acquire Kyler Murray from the Cardinals to replace Aaron Rodgers

Let's go over the hypothetical trade terms before getting into any analysis.

Steelers receive:

QB Kyler Murray

2026 seventh-round pick

Cardinals receive:

2026 third-round pick

2026 fifth-round pick

This would be a colossal trade for both the Cardinals and the Steelers.

Arizona trading away Murray would be the official beginning of a new era. Of course, the Cardinals will already be in uncharted territory with a new head coach. Perhaps now is the right time to move on from the speedy quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Steelers could get their hands on a talented quarterback for a relative bargain with this trade.

In this scenario, I have the Steelers absorbing the entirety of Murray's existing contract. That's why they get such a good deal on Murray, who could still be a franchise quarterback.

Here are the terms of Murray's contract after a theoretical trade to the Steelers, per Over the Cap.

$42.54 million cap hit in 2026

$36.34 million cap hit in 2027

$46.36 million cap hit in 2028

It is important to note that $22.84 million of Murray's 2026 cap hit is just from salary. That means Pittsburgh could convert some of that into a signing bonus and thereby free up cap space this offseason.

I also want to point out that Pittsburgh is projected to have 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. That makes the price of a few mid-round picks not that painful.

Personally, I think this would be a great decision by the Steelers. At worst, they find themselves a bridge quarterback for the next few seasons while they figure out what to do next.

But there's also the upside that Murray could become a great starter once again.

Could the Steelers revive Kyler Murray's career?

I think there's a solid argument to be made for acquiring Murray even if his play never improves significantly.

But is there a chance that Pittsburgh can save Murray's career and give him a second chance at success?

The NFL has seen plenty of quarterbacks revive their careers over the past few seasons. Sam Darnold is the poster child for this phenomenon, but he is far from the only success story. Daniel Jones and Geno Smith are just two other examples of quarterbacks thriving in new circumstances.

The Steelers have some good infrastructure in place that has me confident Murray could follow the same path.

Pittsburgh has invested heavily in their offensive line over the past few seasons. Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, and Troy Fautanu are all on rookie contracts and could provide solid protection for Murray.

Meanwhile, the Steelers do have DK Metcalf as an excellent primary read for Murray. They also have some tertiary options in Jaylen Warren, Calvin Austin III, and Pat Freiermuth.

Pittsburgh's feisty defense could also help keep the team in the game. That could theoretically take some pressure off Murray and help him thrive with the Steelers.

I won't argue that Pittsburgh would immediately become contenders just by adding Kyler.

But the combination of a new coaching staff, Murray, and an offseason worth of roster improvements could have the Steelers looking great headed into 2026.

The Steelers need to at least consider acquiring Murray, or a different veteran quarterback, at some point this offseason.