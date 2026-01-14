On Tuesday, longtime head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin, announced that he would be leaving the team. Tomlin spent 19 seasons as the head coach and never coached a losing record, winning the Super Bowl in 2009 against the Arizona Cardinals.

2025 was a crazy season for Tomlin and the Steelers. The team brought in Aaron Rodgers to be the quarterback in his age 42 season. Rodgers signed a one-year deal for around $13 million. Now that he is a free agent, it seems unlikely that he will return to the Steelers with Tomlin gone.

“Aaron came here to play for Mike. So it would most likely affect his decision,” Steelers Owner Art Rooney said via Ian Rapoport.