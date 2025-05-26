For the first time in years, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring down the barrel of instability. That's not just on the field but at the most important position in the game. Remember that they just parted ways with three quarterbacks in one offseason. As such, the franchise is bracing for what could be its most unpredictable season since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Kyle Allen all departed in 2025. They left behind a void that Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and rookie sixth-rounder Will Howard will attempt to fill. If Mike Tomlin maintains his streak of never having a losing season with this group, he might deserve a Hall of Fame spot on coaching merit alone.

Subtractions, Swaps, and Speculation

Pittsburgh’s offseason began with a massive quarterback reset. Fields and Wilson—both former starters with playoff experience—are gone. Allen, too. Instead of replacing them with an elite veteran or a highly-touted rookie, the Steelers rolled with the familiar Rudolph. The rest of the QB room—Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard—doesn’t exactly spark confidence.

But the quarterback drama wasn’t the only narrative.

At wide receiver, Pittsburgh executed one of the more curious trades of the offseason. They acquired two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf from the Seahawks for a second-round pick. And then they later sent their young rising star George Pickens to Dallas for a 2026 third and a 2027 fifth. Yes, Metcalf offers size, speed, and veteran experience. That said, the Pickens trade felt like a net loss of long-term potential. It raises questions about team chemistry and cap strategy. This is especially true since Metcalf required a hefty new contract.

There were bright spots, however. Pittsburgh added experienced cornerback Darius Slay to shore up a young secondary. Meanwhile, linebacker Derrick Harmon was brought in to stabilize the front seven. These are solid, if not spectacular, moves. However, the most exciting development was the drafting of Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson.

Here we'll try to look at the single best move that the the Pittsburgh Steelers executed in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Draft Steal

The Steelers’ best move this offseason wasn’t a blockbuster trade or a franchise quarterback signing. It was drafting Kaleb Johnson.

A bruising 6'1, 224-pound back, Johnson enters the NFL with a rare mix of production and athleticism. After two uneven seasons in a sputtering Iowa offense, Johnson exploded in 2024. Recall that he became a consensus first-team All-American. He rushed for 1,537 yards and a school-record 22 touchdowns behind one of the worst offensive lines in the Power Five. He also recorded 21 runs of 20+ yards. That was tied for the most among power-conference backs over the past six seasons.

That alone tells you everything you need to know about Johnson’s talent. He wasn’t just good. He was dominant despite his surroundings. His 86.3 career PFF rushing grade speaks to his consistency, vision, and balance. In Pittsburgh, he’ll immediately compete for a significant role in a backfield that lost Najee Harris to free agency and has relied heavily on the undersized but explosive Jaylen Warren.

Warren has proven capable as a change-of-pace back. Still, there were always concerns about whether he could carry a full workload. Johnson solves that problem instantly. His downhill style and knack for breaking tackles make him the type of workhorse back Pittsburgh has traditionally thrived with. Think Willie Parker meets Le’Veon Bell—decisive yet dynamic.

Why Johnson Is the Answer—Even Amid Chaos

There’s a strong argument that Pittsburgh's entire offensive identity could hinge on Kaleb Johnson this season. With questions at quarterback and a reshuffled receiver room, Johnson represents something stable and explosive.

He can be the engine that sustains drives, wears down defenses, and gives the Steelers control of the clock. That's a crucial asset for a team that may struggle to win shootouts. He’s also the kind of back who can make life easier for any quarterback by drawing safeties into the box and creating manageable third downs.

Even if Aaron Rodgers signs with Pittsburgh, the team will benefit from having a legitimate star in the backfield. If Rodgers doesn’t come, the need for Johnson’s production becomes even more pronounced.

And let’s not forget, this was a sixth-round pick. Finding a potential franchise running back that late in the draft is an enormous value.

Final Thoughts

The Steelers’ 2025 offseason was chaotic, unbalanced, and unfinished. But sometimes the best moves are the ones that don’t dominate headlines. Amidst quarterback uncertainty and wide receiver drama, Pittsburgh quietly acquired one of the most productive college running backs of the last decade. If Kaleb Johnson performs anything close to his Iowa peak, this pick won’t just be the team’s best move of 2025—it could define the next era of Steelers football.

In a season that feels like a gamble, Kaleb Johnson might just be Pittsburgh’s safest bet.