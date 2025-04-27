The Pittsburgh Steelers approached the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear mandate. They needed to reload at key positions and keep the franchise’s proud tradition of physical, winning football alive. After a series of seasons marred by inconsistency in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era, Pittsburgh knew this draft could not be business as usual. They had a handful of mid-to-late round picks. With that, the Steelers stitched together a draft class aimed at plugging immediate gaps while building future depth. How did they fare? Let's break down every pick and hand out grades.

Steelers' 2025 NFL Draft Needs

Three seasons have passed since Roethlisberger walked away from the game. Still, the Steelers are chasing the elusive goal of securing a true franchise quarterback. Kenny Pickett showed flashes but never fully cemented himself as the long-term answer. As such, Pickett is now in Cleveland, and the Steelers remain in quarterback purgatory. Beyond the signal-caller position, the Steelers also had to deal with the departure of Najee Harris. That left a gaping hole at running back. Defensively, stalwart Cam Heyward is entering his age-36 season. That makes the interior defensive line another area in desperate need of youth and reinforcement. Wide receiver depth and offensive line upgrades were also on the checklist. The Steelers need to arm their offense with weapons and protection for whoever ends up under center. Bottom line: Pittsburgh needed to thread the needle between immediate contributors and long-term playmakers—and fast.

Here we'll try to hand out grades for every pick that the Pittsburgh Steelers made in the recent 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, No. 21: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Grade: A-

The Steelers didn't overthink it. With Heyward nearing the end of his illustrious career, Pittsburgh prioritized a smooth succession plan by grabbing Derrick Harmon out of Oregon. Harmon’s blend of size, strength, and quickness makes him a prototypical Steelers defensive lineman. Sure, he’s not the flashiest player. However, he consistently wins with technique and motor. These are traits Pittsburgh has historically valued. He should slot into the rotation immediately and eventually take over as an anchor on the interior.

Round 3, No. 83: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Grade: B+

Losing Najee Harris left a glaring vacancy in the backfield. Enter Kaleb Johnson, who could be exactly the type of runner Pittsburgh needs. At Iowa, Johnson showcased tough, downhill running with enough burst to break tackles and churn out extra yards. That's perfect for the Steelers' power-oriented approach. Getting him at No. 83 was solid value. Yes, he may not have elite top-end speed. That said, his vision, balance, and toughness should earn him carries early. Johnson could thrive and eventually claim the RB1 role from Jaylen Warren.

Round 4, No. 123: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Grade: B

Jack Sawyer’s fall into the fourth round might have been a surprise. However, the Steelers were smart to capitalize. Yes, Sawyer doesn't have elite athletic traits. Still, he is an active, savvy playmaker who consistently finds ways to impact games. With TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith leading the charge, Sawyer can develop without immediate pressure. He can contribute in rotational packages while learning from two of the best.

Round 5, No. 164: Yahya Black, DT, Iowa

Grade: C+

Pittsburgh doubled down on bolstering the trenches with Yahya Black. He's a massive frame out of Iowa. Black is not a high-end athlete, but at 6'5 and north of 300 pounds, he’s a space-eater who can plug gaps on early downs. If they can develop his technique and conditioning, Black could be a serviceable depth piece.

Round 6, No. 185: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

Grade: B

It wouldn’t be a Steelers draft without a quarterback flyer. We believe Ohio State's Will Howard fits the bill nicely. Howard brings ideal size, a strong arm, and enough athleticism to move the pocket. His biggest knock is inconsistent deep-ball accuracy. However, those flaws are coachable. Given Pittsburgh’s uncertainty at quarterback, taking a swing this late makes complete sense. Howard should be able to push for the QB2 spot.

Round 7, No. 226: Carson Bruener, LB, Washington

Grade: B

The son of former Steelers tight end Mark Bruener, Carson brings the type of lunch-pail work ethic that Pittsburgh fans adore. He's a tackling machine with solid instincts and special teams prowess. That could be enough to guarantee him a roster spot. Bruener fits the Steelers' DNA to a T: hard-nosed, unselfish, and reliable.

Round 7, No. 229: Donte Kent, CB, Central Michigan

Grade: B-

Pittsburgh took a flier on Central Michigan’s Donte Kent. He's a feisty corner with good ball skills. On the flip side, there are questions about his long speed. Still, Kent offers enough competitiveness and instincts to stick around. He’ll need to prove himself on special teams first. However, if he develops, Kent could push for a depth role in an aging secondary.

Final Steelers Draft Grade: B+

The Steelers opted for a draft class heavy on grit, physicality, and upside. They also made a major splash by flipping their second-round pick for veteran star wideout DK Metcalf, instantly upgrading their offense. Offensive line still looms as a concern and will have to be addressed in free agency or among the undrafted class. But overall, Pittsburgh delivered a draft that feels very much like a blueprint for getting back to smashmouth, winning football.